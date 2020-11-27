PS5 users are getting their accounts banned following new exploit

Users are getting their PlayStation Network accounts banned following an exploit with the recently PS Plus Collection on PS5.

PS5 owners with a PlayStation Plus membership are entitled to a collection of PS4 games for no additional cost, including titles such as God Of War and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. The access to free games has sparked an idea in some owners to capitalize on some extra money, according to Gamerbraves.

Certain PS5 owners who have entry to the collection have been selling access to their accounts, giving them a library of PS4 games to play on their own console. One user made over £100 after charging over 20 users £5 each to unlock the PS Plus Collection on their PS4 consoles, per Video Games Chronicle.

The market is reportedly big in Malaysia, where the PS5 is sold out in most places, however, the method has not gone unnoticed by Sony.

Many have now seemingly had their accounts banned after news has spread over the exploit. It’s been said that players affected by the ban are permanently banned on PS5, while only receiving a temporary two month ban on PS4.

Thousands of PSN accounts have been banned, and according to community discussions, these accounts are concentrated in HK(@PlayStationHK ), and have in common the receipt of Sony's PS Collection service for PS Plus, which contains serveral PS4 games for free. pic.twitter.com/ECWPRgVuO2 — 王之乎 (@zhihuwong) November 26, 2020

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan recently spoke about the future of the PlayStation Plus collection and how the company is unsure whether it will expand in the future:

“We’re going to wait and see how the world receives the Plus Collection,” Ryan said at the time. “You know, which games are played how much they’re played before we make any decisions about that. We think it’s potentially going to be a great user acquisition tool. Arguably if you never had a PS4 and you choose to buy a PS5 you basically get a PS4, right?”

He also recently mentioned how the company may be combatting Xbox Game Pass with its own similar service with “news to come” on what it entails.