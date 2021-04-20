‘Psychonauts 2’ “is playable” and will release sometime this year

Video game developer Double Fine Productions has confirmed that Psychonauts 2 is in a playable state and will release this year.

The developer shared the news on Twitter on Monday, April 19 to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the first Psychonauts title in 2005. “Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I’ve been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can’t tell you when,” said Double Fine.

“[It] is real. It is playable. It is coming,” said the developer to close out its statement on the game. A release date has not been announced. See the tweet below.

And yes, Psychonauts 2 is this year and yes I've been mentioning that here and elsewhere for a while but no I can't tell you when because someone from THE COMPANY would arrange for a mysterious "cactus accident" to happen to me… But it is real. It is playable. It is coming. — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) April 19, 2021

In August last year, actor Jack Black unveiled new gameplay from Psychonauts 2, through which he described the world of the game and provided insights into his vocal performance for the game. The game will also include an original new song by Jack Black. A teaser for the tune was shared in a July 2020 trailer for the game.

Watch the trailer below.



Psychonauts 2 is long-awaited and highly anticipated sequel to the 2005 cult-classic Psychonauts and follows the adventures of protagonist Raz, who has the ability to delve into the minds of others.

Psychonauts 2 will release on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game’s announcement site – via Microsoft, which now owns Double Fine – has not listed support for the PS5, although it will be playable on the next-gen consoles through backwards compatibility.