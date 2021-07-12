Double Fine’s upcoming title Psychonauts 2 will have an invincibility toggle to help gamers of all abilities and ages complete the game.

According to a Tweet from Double Fine, in which the studio quoted Xbox’s earlier Tweet, “if you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on you still beat P2”. The official Xbox account had initially commented “beating the game on the lowest difficulty is still beating the game”.

If you beat Psychonauts 2 with the invincibility toggle on, you still beat P2. https://t.co/OinBv1nuNr — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 9, 2021

Advertisement

The Double Fine team went on to mock the attitude of some gamers who rally against the inclusion of accessibility filters in games, sarcastically referring to them as “soooo cool”. These tweets, in effect, confirm the existence of an invincibility toggle in Psychonauts 2.

"uh, excuse me I beat Sword Guy Serious Time on a no hit hard mode and if didn't do that I don't respect you. and like, can you even comment on things if you're not diamond six rank in shooty mcBlam? I don't think so" cool bud. you're soooo cool! 🙃 — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 9, 2021

The final tweet explained the reasoning for the inclusion of the mode, saying that the team want players to “have fun, to laugh, to experience a story that affects you. On whatever terms you want”.

All people should be able to enjoy games. All ages, all possible needs. It's an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to met. End of the day? We want you to have fun, to laugh, to experience a story that affects you. On whatever terms you want. — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) July 9, 2021

“All people should be able to enjoy games. All ages, all possible needs. It’s an ongoing and important process for our industry and a challenge we need to [meet].”

Earlier in the year, Double Fine reported that Psychonauts 2 would have no crunch during development, allowing those working on the game to work at a steady pace.

Advertisement

Kevin Johnson tweeted that Psychonauts 2 was made “in the schedule we set forth”, and praised the team for creating the finished product.

Double Fine Productions gave fans a glimpse at several minutes of gameplay from Psychonauts 2 at the Xbox Games Showcase Extended during E3. The new video featured Tim Schafer – Studio Head – guiding players through what to expect in the Psychonauts sequel.

Psychonauts 2 releases on August 25 on PC and consoles.