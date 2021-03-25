Psyonix announces ‘Rocket League Sideswipe’ for mobile devices

Rocket League developer Psyonix has announced a new mobile game, titled Rocket League Sideswipe.

The developer announced the mobile game via its official website on Wednesday, March 24. Per its announcement, the game will be available for free on iOS and Android devices sometime this year, although a firm release date has not been announced.

The game will take the “core, competitive gameplay of Rocket League” and reworks it for a mobile platform. The gameplay will see players take part in 1v1 or 2v2 matches. Each match will only last two minutes.

Psyonix has also released footage of Rocket League Sideswipe’s alpha gameplay. As suggested in the game’s title, players will control their cars through side swipes on their mobile devices, with the aim of scoring goals with giant-sized balls and nets.

The game will also feature advanced mechanics for those who wish to partake in Competitive Ranks. An online ranking system for competitive play will also be included. Players will also be able to customise their cars.

Psyonix also confirmed that players in Australia and New Zealand can now enjoy a limited-time regional Alpha test on Android devices via the Google Play Store. Future beta tests for other regions are currently being planned.

In other mobile game news, PUBG Mobile recently crossed over 1billion downloads and counting globally. The game first launched in March 2018, and hit the massive milestone in time for its third anniversary.

A new game mode for PUBG Mobile has also been announced. It will give players the chance to encounter Godzilla and King Kong from the upcoming Godzilla vs Kong film. A launch date for the new game mode has yet to be confirmed.