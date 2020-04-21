PUBG Corp, the company behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and the game’s Global Series tournament, has announced that it will be compensating the Esports teams that qualified for the now-cancelled PUBG Global Series tournament planned throughout the year.

The announcement was made via the PUBG hub on Steam. In the post, the company announced: “It is difficult to host live tournament events due to COVID-19 concerns, and we therefore must cancel the three PGS events including the Berlin stop.”

Also announced was the agreement for all teams and players involved in the 2020 campaign to receive recognition and compensation for their competitive spirit. Each of the 21 teams that have qualified so far will receive USD$20,000, along with the top five Chinese teams from the ongoing PUBG Champions League (PCL). In the case of the Americas region, the USD$120,000 allocated for the top six seeds will be distributed to the 16 teams that made it to the final qualifier.

In place of the PUBG Global Series, the PUBG Corp has also announced the PUBG Continental Series (PCS), a brand-new regional tournament. In May, June and August, online events in the PCS will be held across four regions, with a total prize pool of USD$2,400,000. The four regions include Asia (Korea, Japan, China and Taipei), Asia Pacific (Southeast Asia and Oceania), Europe and North America.

May’s showdown will include a charity element which will see USD$100,000 donated to a charitable organisation of the winning team’s choice.

In other coronavirus-related news, companies such as Sony Interactive Entertainment have been impacted by the pandemic, and have announced the indefinite delay of games such as The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR.