‘PUBG’ creator says new project ‘Artemis’ will feature blockchain and NFTs

PUBG creator Brendan Greene has confirmed Artemis, the next project he’s working on, will feature NFTs, the metaverse and blockchain.

After departing from PUBG and Krafton in 2019 and then going on to announce his newest venture, PlayerUnknown Productions, in a Twitter video in early September 2021, Greene had been working on something as yet unannounced. Now, in a conversation with Hit Points, he has revealed more details on his next title, Artemis.

Previously, Greene stated he had visions of creating an “Earth-sized virtual world” in which players could make and play anything they wanted. According to Greene, Artemis has the functionality to become anything that the people that live, play and create there want it to be.

Advertisement

“We want to make our engine easy to mod, and to make it open source so everyone can participate,” says Greene, before clarifying that it won’t be “PlayerUnknown’s Metaverse, just like it isn’t Tim Berners-Lee’s Internet”.

It seems Greene isn’t bothered by potential negative connotations with the metaverse term, saying that’s just going to do what he has to. “It doesn’t matter if it’s called the metaverse,” he says, “I don’t care what people want to call it.”

Blockchain will feature in Artemis, as Greene says that a digital place “has to have an economy, and it has to have systems at work.” He wants to extract value from it, believing that it has to be like the internet, “where you can do stuff that will earn you money”, but not in terms of big brand names like Chanel and Louis Vuitton. “It’s some kid called AwesomePickle selling cool skins because he understands what people want,” he clarifies.

According to Greene, this is going to be a 10 to 15-year-long project, meaning that what blockchain looks like at the end of that time period could be very different from how it is perceived today.

In other news, a recent datamine seems to hint towards the arrival of Mark Hamill’s Joker to MultiVersus as a game announcer.