‘PUBG Lite’ will shut down its servers this April

Video game publisher Krafton has announced that it will be shutting down server support for PUBG Lite at the end of April 2021.

The publisher shared the news via a new blog post on Wednesday, March 31. The servers for PUBG Lite will be terminated on April 29, and new downloads for the game were terminated on March 30. The PUBG Lite webpage has also been shut down.

“We are deeply grateful for the passion and support from the astounding number of PUBG LITE fans that have been with us,” said the developer. “During the strenuous times of the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that PUBG LITE was able to provide our fans a fun way to stay safe.”

The post went on to read: “Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation and the time has come for our journey to end.” A specific reason for the servers’ termination was not shared.

The publisher also shared a roadmap for the termination schedule: servers will be terminated on April 29, while player support for PUBG Lite will cease a month later on May 29.

Krafton has also confirmed that gamers will be able to “play the game and spend in-game credits as normal, including the L-COIN that you already have” until April 29.

PUBG Lite is Krafton’s laptop and low-end PC version of the game, which was made free to play in November last year. The servers’ termination will not affect PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile has been celebrating its success for the past month, as it enters its third anniversary. Earlier in March, it was revealed that the popular mobile game has crossed over 1billion downloads globally, and has reportedly earned over US$5billion in revenue to date.