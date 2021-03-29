‘PUBG Mobile’ has reportedly earned over US$5billion in revenue

PUBG Mobile has reportedly generated over US$5billion in revenue since it first launched in 2018.

Analysis firm Sensor Tower shared the news via a new report on its blog on March 25. Per its report, Sensor Tower says the popular battle royale mobile game has generated over US$5.1billion in revenue through player spending.

Per the data shared by Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile – and its Chinese version Game For Peace – the game generated an average of $7.4million per day from player spending alone last year, totalling to $2.7billion in revenue in 2020. The first three quarters of 2020 saw an average revenue of $704million per quarter, while the fourth quarter generated $555million.

The first quarter of 2021, per Sensor Tower, is shaping up to be a lucrative period for PUBG Mobile, with $709million generated so far. This translates to approximately $259million earned in January 2021 alone.

PUBG Mobile – like many other games last year – saw an increase in engagement and revenue last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. Sensor Tower’s report claims that player spending hit a record of $300million in March 2020.

Sensor Tower has also reported that China’s Game For Peace earned $2.8billion on iOS devices alone, which translates to 55.4 per cent of the game’s $5billion lifetime revenue.

The news of PUBG Mobile’s reported revenue comes days after it was announced that the game had crossed over 1billion downloads on mobile devices worldwide. The announcement came with a promise that the game’s next update is “guaranteed to create a storm”.

A new gameplay mode was also announced. The game mode will give players the chance to encounter iconic titans Godzilla and King Kong. The mode – which has yet to receive a launch date – will be a crossover event to celebrate 1billion downloads, as well as the release of the Godzilla vs Kong film.