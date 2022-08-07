‘PUBG’ studio creates website for fantasy game with Darth Maul designer

PUBG: Battlegrounds developer Krafton has revealed a website with extra details on its new game based on the Korean fantasy novel series, The Bird That Drinks Tears by Lee Yeong-do.

Officially being referred to as “Unannounced Project” for now, PUBG developer Krafton has stated that the game is in its very early stages, after announcing it last year. Krafton is aiming to bring the world of the novel to life by adapting its “unique and refreshing fantasy races, beautiful, haunting landscapes, and gripping, immerse and poignant stories” to the video game format (via Eurogamer).

Ian McCaig, a veteran artist, has been working on concept art for the game for two years according to the placeholder website. McCaig is the game’s design director and is best known for his work on the Star Wars movies as well as Harry Potter and The Avengers. McCaig is credited with designing the appearance of both Padmé Amidala and Darth Maul.

The artist expressed his excitement about working on the project, saying The Bird That Drinks Tears is “an epic on par with The Lord of the Rings and Dune.” He further revealed that he had to put personal projects aside to work on the design for the game, and he only did so because he feels this adaptation will be “incredibly special.”

Krafton has shared a gallery of the game’s concept art, calling it a “visual inspiration gallery.” These pictures showcase some of the races that exist within the world of The Bird That Drinks Tears.

The novel series itself was originally published in 2003 and is one of the rare examples of Korean fantasy. Due to its length, it was published in four different volumes. A sequel to the novel was published in 2005, entitled The Bird That Drinks Blood.

PUBG developer Krafton is currently looking to hire staff to flesh out the game’s development team, a sure sign the game is very early in its development cycle.

In other news, a court case involving the Call Of Duty series has been thrown out as the plaintiff appeared not to never have played Call Of Duty.