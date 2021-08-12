‘Pumped BMX Pro’ celebrates Team GB success with charity initiative

Curve Digital is celebrating Team GB’s Olympic BMX wins with a new charity drive – offering 80% off the hit BMX game, Pumped BMX Pro.

The arcade-style BMX game is now 80% off on Steam until August 25, 2021.

Most importantly, all proceeds from the game during this time will be donated to the charity Access Sport.

“Access Sport is seeking to inspire the next generation of cyclists and make cycling accessible to all by setting up new community BMX cycling facilities across the UK,” said Access Sport CEO Julian Barrell.

Since its launch, Access Sport has been helping make sports more accessible for disabled young people, girls and young women, and young people from ethnic minority groups.

“The funds raised through this promotion will give young people in deprived communities the chance to learn BMX,” added Barrell. “We could not be more grateful to Curve Digital, Yeah Us! Games and all who buy Pumped BMX Pro for this support.”

As well as the proceeds from Pumped BMX Pro sales, Curve Digital has also donated £5000 to Access Sport to help ensure everyone has an equal entry to sports, regardless of ability or background.

“Access Sport is a wonderful charity that harnesses the power of sport to bring out the best in people and create opportunities within deprived communities,” said Curve Digital CEO John Clark. “We’re all delighted at Curve to play a part in helping Access Sport achieve their goals, and of course celebrating the phenomenal success that grassroots BMX achieved in Tokyo.”

Manchester-born Charlotte Worthington took home the gold in the first Olympic women’s BMX freestyle competition in Tokyo – landing the first-ever 360 backflip to be made in the women’s competition.

