‘Punch Club’ sequel to be released later this year

Fighter management sim Punch Club is set to receive a sequel, with the follow-up to the 2016 game coming later this year.

Lazy Bear Games is set to release Punch Club 2: Fast Forward at some point in 2023.

“You’ve spent 20 long years living in the confines of your overbearing mother’s garage, your father mysteriously vanished before you were born. But hey, you had plenty of time to work out and dream about the wonders of the world. Sucks to be you though, people eat slime, corruption is rife and everyone wants to fight you,” starts Punch Club 2‘s description on Steam.

“But maybe you can find your father and become the ‘dark fist’ people whisper about, somehow you could actually be humanity’s saviour, the one who uncovers the super secret secrets of the Goodness Corporation… or not. It’s a choose-your-own adventure, stay in the garage if you want.”

While the original pulled from ‘80s and ‘90s pop culture, Punch Club 2: Fast Forward will drop players in a cyberpunk-inspired future.

“The game events take place in a dystopian cyberpunk future. You will once again take on the role of a fighter, but this time, not only will you have to fight your way to the championship, but you will also have to uncover the darkest secrets of your family! What a twist,” reads the Steam announcement. “The streets are covered in neon, police holograms patrol neighborhoods, the gym has a new neuro fitness machine, and… Wait is that a Jedi robot massage therapist?!”

“Prepare to witness an unforgettable story, fully loaded with humor and references to the ‘80s, ‘90s and set in the atmosphere of a cyberpunk future. Unique locations and characters, all in the form of gorgeous pixel art dream graphics, await you,” Lazy Bear Games added.

Punch Club 2: Fast Forward will release on PC and consoles. Wishlist it here.

