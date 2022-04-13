QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event this year

Bethesda has announced that QuakeCon, the game convention revolving around id Software‘s Quake, will be a digital-only event once again.

The official QuakeCon Twitter account shared the news, providing a statement informing prospective attendees that the event, which is being held August 18-20, will be digital-only. “Like you, we’re disappointed to not return to Dallas this year,” reads the statement. “An event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon.

“The QuakeCon team is already working hard to put together exciting new streaming programming, online meetups, giveaways, charity opportunities, the virtual BYOC, and more, and we will announce more details in June.”

Later on in the statement, the QuakeCon team said that they are planning to host their “full in-person festival in 2023,” and that they are “looking forward to reconnecting with friends.”

It follows digital-only events in 2020 and 2021.

Details on what precisely will happen at the digital version of QuakeCon have not been provided yet, but with the event being only four months away, we can likely expect more information soon.

Of course, QuakeCon is not the only big gaming event that has had to change its plans. E3, the biggest gaming showcase in the west, has been cancelled entirely, with no plans for an in-person or digital event in place. While there are plans for the event to return in 2023, in the meantime Geoff Keighley’s Summer Games Fest will fill the gaming news hole that E3 leaves this coming June.

In other news, an online version of Scrabble is now available to play after the success of games like Wordle.