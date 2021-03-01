Queen release a new mobile rhythm game

Legendary rockers Queen have released a new rhythm game for mobile devices.

Queen: Rock Tour, which is now live on iOS and Android, is the first official Queen game to be released. The game’s release has been timed in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary this year.

Queen: Rock Tour will give players the ability to recreate bits of the band’s iconic styles, while costuming their outfits. Gamers will be able to play as Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon or Roger Taylor, and will perform at 10 historic venues worldwide, recreating the band’s iconic tours.

The game will include 20 of the band’s biggest hits including ‘We Will Rock You’, ‘Radio Ga Ga’ and ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’. High scores will unlock band trivia and exclusive images from the official Queen archives, according to a Spin report.

“We devoted enormous attention to the details of Queen’s history, authenticity and artistry to craft a fitting tribute to one of the most significant bands in rock history and aim at setting new standards for how band-focused music games could be executed on mobile today,” said developer Gamesloft’s creative director Cedric Ratajczak via a press release.

In other mobile game news, Square Enix has announced two Final Fantasy VII mobile games. Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis are scheduled to release later this year, although concrete release dates have yet to be announced.

The First Soldier will be a battle royale title that features familiar summons from the RPG series, magical spells, Chocobos and other Final Fantasy mainstays. Ever Crisis will include additional story elements and will be structured in separate chapters that tells the entire story of Final Fantasy.