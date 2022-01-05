‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass at launch

Rainbow Six Extraction will launch on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass on January 20, Ubisoft has announced.

The upcoming co-operative PVE title will see players take control of Rainbow Six Siege operators with up to three friends. According to a post on Ubisoft’s website:

“By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on the day and date of its launch via Xbox Game Pass, we’re demonstrating that we believe in the value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players,” said Chris Early, Ubisoft’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development. “Rainbow Six Extraction for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members is just the beginning. Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles.”

Ubisoft recently revealed the system requirements that players will need to run Rainbow Six Extraction on PC. You can read the specs below.

Low at 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-4460/ AMD Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB/ AMD RX 560 4GB

RAM: 8GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High at 1080p

CPU: Intel i7-4790/ AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: NVIDEO GeForce GTX 1660 6GB/ AMD RX 580 8GB

RAM: 16GB (Duel-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

High at 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-8400/ AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB

Ultra at 2160p

CPU: Intel i9-9900K/ AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 10GB/ AMD RX 6800XT 16GB

RAM: 16GB (Dual-channel setup)

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 85GB (+9GB HD Textures)

Rainbow Six Extraction is launching on January 20, and will be available on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Amazon Luna, Stadia, and the Ubisoft Store on PC.

Elsewhere, it’s been announced that Ghost Of Tsushima has shifted over 8million copies since it was released in July 2020. Sony announced the milestone as part of their CES 2022 conference.