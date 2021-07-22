‘Rainbow Six Siege’ devs want to get rid of Terrorist Hunt

Rainbow Six Siege developers at Ubisoft are keen to get rid of the Terrorist Hunt game mode – but not until they’ve created a new ‘warmup’ mode.

During a Reddit AMA (spotted via Twitter), Rainbow Six Siege devs were asked whether there would be any further updates to Terrorist Mode. But it looks as though it may have run its course.

“To be dead honest, we have wanted to remove [Terrorist Hunt] from the game for a while now,” said creative director Leroy Athanassoff.

“It has a lot of flaws, costs a lot to maintain, and doesn’t really fit anymore the direction we are taking with Siege.”

The PvE game mode tasks players with hunting a number of terrorists across the map. And while it clearly has some fans, it seems that Terrorist Hunt is largely used as a way of warming up before jumping into online lobbies.

“It still has some interest and some purpose for some people,” explained Athanassoff.

“For example, it’s nice to get a feel of the game, the map or the weapon without playing against other humans. Also, this is a nice way to have a warmup to quickly opt-in or opt-out, practice fast without queuing or not being able to disconnect. We said to ourselves that before touching [Terrorist Hunt] we need to deliver some features that answer the needs I mentioned above.”

The answer, according to Athanassoff, is a ‘warmup’ game mode.

“And we also need to have a way to play with bots in a safe environment for people that want to learn or play coop with their friend without playing against human,” he explained.

Crucially, it sounds as though Ubisoft will be putting some thought into how to allow players to play alongside friends against bots instead of facing off against other players.

And while Terrorist Hunt may eventually be removed, it sounds as though a new ‘warmup’ mode will take its place.

