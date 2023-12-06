‘Rainbow Six Siege’ director calls out familiar ‘Call Of Duty’ skin: “Seriously?”

A new operator has been revealed for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that looks extremely similar to a character from Rainbow Six Siege, and the creative director of Siege has noticed.

One of the new operators (playable characters available in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call Of Duty: Warzone) is named Dokkaebi, who is described as being a “skilled spy and robotics engineer” in an official Call Of Duty blog post talking about the new playable character.

Rainbow Six Siege also has a character named Dokkaebi, who also happens to be a “talented hacker” and is described by Ubisoft as being trained in “mountaineering, survival techniques, and guerrilla warfare.”

Many replies to the post on X (formerly Twitter) officially announcing Dokkaebi as a new operation in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 also note the similarities to the character from Rainbow Six Siege, with one reply wondering why Treyarch doesn’t just “do a normal crossover instead of just straight up copying”.

Another wrote, “dear god, at least try to have one ounce of creativity that you did not steal from Rainbow Six“.

It’s not only fans who have noticed the similarities between the two characters, however, with the creative director of Rainbow Six Siege, Alexander Karpazis, replying to the post, writing “Seriously?” in response to the announcement.

Fans have also noted that a skin for the other character in the post looks a lot like Rainbow Six Siege’s Vigil, with a fan replying to the official Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 account with “Ayo why is Vigil on the second pic”.

Rainbow Six Siege launched in 2015 to a warm reception, while Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released to a middling reception last month.

NME reviewed Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, with Andy Brown writing that “the return of Modern Warfare 2’s beloved maps will scratch a nostalgic itch for long-time Call Of Duty fans, but just about everything outside of multiplayer will leave you wondering why this is a full-price game.”

