‘Rainbow Six Siege’ director shuts down talk of a sequel

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege creative director Alexander Karpazis has shut down talk of a sequel to the online tactical shooter.

Despite being released in 2015, Rainbow Six Siege still has a huge playerbase, with over 100,000 concurrent players logging in over the weekend (via SteamDB) and regular updates from Ubisoft. However, Karpazis has no interest in a sequel.

​​”I can confidently say that we have probably one of the best engines in the world when it comes to live PvP shooters,” he said at the 2024 Sieve International in Brazil [via PC Gamer]. “The idea of switching engines [from Ubisoft Anvil] to something that can be off-the-shelf ready simply doesn’t answer the needs of a really competitive and demanding game like Siege.”

“The team is incredible, and we have a huge engine pipeline team that every single month incrementally improves the way that we can deliver content faster, more robust, more stable, hopefully as much as possible,” he added, despite Anvil being criticised by many.

“I’m not going to name names, but you see games that did go through sequels and just completely drop the ball because they have to remake every single thing that they did in that first game,” he explained. “You’ll never make it exactly the same way.”

“It can be really frustrating, really costly, and in the end, it doesn’t even give you anything that was a benefit. If you know what you have to begin with, and you build it up, that is where we see success. And that is where we know we can take Siege into the future.”

He went on to say that he believes Rainbow Six Siege is a game that can “last forever” with the people, the talent and the tools that the team have at their disposal.

Last month, Ubisoft’s director of subscriptions, Philippe Tremblay, claimed that players have got “comfortable” not actually owning their games, following the launch of its revamped Ubisoft+ subscription service.

