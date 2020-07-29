‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege’ update delayed, patch notes released

A new update for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege has been delayed due to “unforeseen circumstances” according to developer Ubisoft.

Patch Y5S2.3, which buffs Gridlock, Oryx and Fuze, was set to go live today (July 29), but Ubisoft instead sent out a notice on Twitter saying that “unforeseen circumstances” have forced it to be pushed back. A new launch date has not been confirmed.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to delay today's release of Y5S2.3. We will share updated maintenance times at a later date. https://t.co/OrSew5Y3r6 — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) July 28, 2020

The tweet came three hours after Ubisoft released the patch notes for the update. Patch Y5S2.3 includes the introduction of 2-step verification in the Asia Pacific region starting from August. Failure to activate the verification system will result in players being locked out of the Ranked queue until verified.

Three operators, Gridlock, Oryx and Fuze, are also being balanced. Fuze’s total number of Cluster Charges will be increased from 3 to 4. Ubisoft hopes players who use Fuze the most will “use those resources more aggressively.”

Gridlock’s general Trax Stingers deployment speed have been changed from 13 seconds to nine seconds. Individual Caltrops deployment time has been decreased from 0.7 seconds to 0.45 seconds. A small delay before the Trax Stingers start deploying has also been introduced.

“By increasing the deployment speed of Gridlock’s gadget, we hope to make this gadget a bit more comfortable to use. We do not expect this change to have a significant impact on her Presence or Win Delta,” explained Ubisoft.

Oryx’s Dash charge refilled has been tweaked from 12 seconds to eight seconds, his using of the Remah Dash through a soft wall will now not deplete dashing charges, and his recovery time after dashing has been decreased to 0.5 seconds.

“Our goal is to increase his mobility to make him more popular and fun to play, while increasing his survivability,” Ubisoft said of Oryx’s tweaks. “Our goal is to make Oryx a better Roamer and we are exploring ways to make his ability more efficient in that regard.”

Alongside those balance changes, the patch adds a mechanical change that affects players who are pushed through a wall by Nomad’s airjabs or Oryx’s dash with 5 HP worth of damage. A handful of standard bug fixes have also been implemented.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege is currently available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.