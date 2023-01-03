Rally driver and ‘Dirt’ star Ken Block has died aged 55

Ken Block, a professional rally driver that starred in several Need for Speed, Forza and Dirt video games, has died at 55 following an accident near his ranch in Woodland, Utah.

The news was confirmed by Wasatch County Sherrif’s Office on Facebook, which stated that Block died on January 2 due to his snowmobile upending. Block’s death was also confirmed by his team Hoonigan Racing, with an Instagram post paying tribute to the racer.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” reads the statement. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband.”

Hoonigan Racing added that Block will be “incredibly missed” and requested that fans “respect the family’s privacy at this time while they grieve.”

While Block is best known for his rallying career and popular YouTube channel, which has nearly 2million subscribers, gamers will recognise the racer for his appearances in a slew of racing video games. Block starred in the Dirt series, Forza Motorsport 7, and 2015’s Need for Speed, with the games’ developers paying tribute to Block on social media.

“Devastating news about the loss of Ken Block – he was a legend in Motorsports and will be dearly missed,” wrote the Twitter account for Forza Horizon. “Our deepest condolences to his family and the team at The Hoonigans.”

The Twitter account for Forza Motorsport added that Block had a “huge influence on the motorsports community around the world.”

“Rest in peace, Ken,” posted Need for Speed and Dirt publisher EA Sports. Block starred as himself in Dirt 2 and 3, while his car featured prominently in Dirt: Showdown. In 2015, Block was also a style icon in 2015’s Need for Speed.

Block is survived by his wife and three children.