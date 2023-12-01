Rare ‘Fortnite’ skin returns to the game

A rare Fortnite skin has been readded to the game ahead of the upcoming Big Bang event.

The original Black Widow skin has returned to Fortnite in a shock return, with this being the first time that the skin has been available in-game since Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019. In addition to this, Black Widow’s emote has also returned to the game.

Popular Fortnite account ShiinaBR posted the news on X (formerly Twitter), simply writing “OG BLACK WIDOW HAS RETURNED OMG.”

Another X account, Ali-A, noted that the skin has been away from Fortnite for a total of 1,668 days.

It’s unclear if this is the first of several rare skins returning to the game, or if this is just a one-off, however.

Recently, Fortnite revealed that Eminem is coming to the game during the upcoming Big Bang event, with a selection of skins currently available based on the rapper. It’s likely that the rapper will be performing during the event, similar to how Ariana Grande sang during a previous event.

Epic Games is also rolling back its controversial age restrictions with the upcoming December 3 update that is stopping certain skins from being used within certain maps of the game until they’re able to find a “long-term solution” to the feature.

“Cosmetic gating will be disabled for the majority of Fortnite cosmetics until we have a long-term solution in place,” A blog post reads.

“We were conservative in how we reviewed cosmetics and their potential impact on an island’s rating. We are evaluating all cosmetics again now.”

Elsewhere in gaming, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received a new 30GB update that adds a brand new epilogue to the game, two new difficulty modes, and a whole host of fixes to already existing issues in the game.