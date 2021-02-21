Rare’s unreleased ‘Dinosaur Planet’ surfaces online thanks to archivists

A build of Rare’s previously unreleased N64 game Dinosaur Planet has been made available online.

Video Game Archivists Forest of Illusion made their findings available on Twitter, with a link (currently down due to heavy traffic) to the file dump.

Today we have released Dinosaur Planet by Rare for Nintendo 64. The development was halted and moved to the GameCube, where it was then released as Star Fox Adventures. Enjoy! (More info in this thread). Link to the dump:https://t.co/gQGGcU4vJK pic.twitter.com/Orub7RU3fa — Forest of Illusion (@forestillusion) February 20, 2021

Dinosaur Planet was a game created Rare for the N64. Development was eventually halted and moved to the GameCube, where the game released as 2002’s StarFox Adventures.

Forest of Illusion note that they game came from a private game collector in Sweden, and that it has some issues that may prevent completion: “The file date lists the build as being from December 1st 2000. It seems to be quite a late build of the game which is great, but it will need some hacking to be fully playable to the end.”

The archivist confirms that the game will not run perfectly on emulators, but that those with the ability to use flash carts – N64 cartridges designed to run game files on original hardware – should be able to experience the build with few issues.

John Linneman of Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry managed to get the game running on original N64 hardware, and uploaded a video to YouTube to confirm the validity of the build.

Dinosaur Planet being made available follows the recent news of the GoldenEye 007 Xbox Live Arcade version was leaked online. The GoldenEye 007 remaster was also created by Rare, but was not released. A fully playable build surfaced recently.