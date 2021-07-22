‘Ratchet and Clank’ are coming to ‘Fall Guys’ for Limited Time Events

Insomniac Games and Mediatonic have teamed up to bring Ratchet and Clank to Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Mediatonic announced the news today via Twitter and revealed that the platform battle royale game is getting ‘Limited Time Events’ inspired by Ratchet and Clank.

This means, in season 5, players will be able to earn points and unlock unique cosmetic rewards through special themed Challenges.

You can check out the trailer below:

The first event will be themed around the Lombax himself, Ratchet, and will begin on July 26 and run through August 1.

The Ratchet Limited Time Event rewards include:

Ratchet Banner: 600 points

Lombax Pattern: 1000 points

Ratchet Costume (Lower): 1600 points

Groovitron Emote: 2000 points

Ratchet Costume (Upper): 3200 points

The second event will be themed after Clank, and will begin August 6 and will run through August 15.

The Clank Limited Time Event rewards include:

Clank Banner: 600 points

Clank Pattern: 1000 points

Clank Costume (Lower): 1600 points

Clank’s Laugh Emote: 2000 points

Clank Costume (Upper): 3200 points

Additionally, if players manage to complete both events they’ll be able to obtain a special banner featuring the new Lombax Resistance fighter Rivet from the recently released Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Fall Guys season 5, which features a jungle adventure theme, is currently available and also introduced brand new levels, game modes, costumes as well as an all-new battle pass.

Last month, Mediatonic revealed its NieR: Automata-themed 2B costume for Fall Guys, which players soon dubbed “2Bean”.

Meanwhile, MiHoYo and Guerrilla Games have teamed up in a new crossover event to bring Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist, Aloy, to Genshin Impact.