‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ will release in June

After being among the first exclusives announced for PS5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart finally has an official release date.

A short trailer confirmed that the new action adventure title from Insomniac Games will release on June 11.

While the footage shown in this teaser has been seen before, it does show the game’s unique hook of players being able to seamless jump between dimensional rifts with no loading screens, made possible by the PS5’s advanced SSD.

This makes Rift Apart one of the few new first-party titles that will not be available on PS4.

The game is available to pre-order today, as a separate post on PlayStation Blog details the goodies available with both the Standard and Deluxe Editions.

Players who pre-order will be able to immediately unlock the updated version of the Carbonox armour from Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando as well as the Pixelizer weapon introduced in the PS4 remake of Ratchet & Clank.

Meanwhile, those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition can receive 5 additional armour sets, 20 Raritanium for early weapon upgrades, a sticker pack to use in the game’s photo mode, as well as a digital artbook and a digital soundtrack.

Interestingly, the mysterious female Lombax seen in the trailers has not yet had her name revealed, despite having an equal presence on the box art.

It’s something Insomniac’s Creative Director Marcus Smith is conscious of, as he teases at the end of the post, “Hang in there, you’ll be feeling rosy soon.”