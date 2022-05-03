Razer co-founder Robert ‘RazerGuy’ Krakoff has died

Robert Krakoff, co-founder of Razer, has died aged 81, the company has confirmed.

“We are saddened by the passing of co-founder and president emeritus, Robert Krakoff, known by everyone as RazerGuy,” said the statement.

“Robert’s unwavering drive and passion for gaming lives on and continues to inspire all of us. Thank you Rob, you will be missed.”

Krakoff was a key figure in bringing the first dedicated gaming mouse to market in 2000. When the company making the Razer Boomslang went bankrupt, he co-founded Razer in 2005 alongside current CEO Min-Lian Tan.

At Razer, Krakoff would become the public face of the company and would include messages from “RazerGuy” in all Razer products, encouraging feedback from gamers. He also helped launch a left-handed gaming mouse, the first of which launched in 2010. Aside from his work at Razer, Krakoff was also a published author.

The company went on to become one of the biggest and most recognisable gaming brands around, creating payment system Razer Gold and the Blade laptop as well spearheading the entire peripherals market. As Tan said in 2019, “essentially we created not just a product, but this entire industry.”

Travis Wannlund, former Razer employee and Red Bull’s senior director of esports, described Krakoff as “a visionary who saw gaming as a competitive sport before anyone else.”

“There is no PC hardware company out there that doesn’t owe a debt to the trail he blazed and the vision he had. He saw what could be and taught so many of us to see the same. I see his fingerprints everywhere in this industry. However, I know he would hate me saying that. He was humble to a fault, never one to take accolades, never one to think of himself first. He described his time at Razer as his ’15 minutes of fame’ and always downplayed his role,” continued Wannlund.

