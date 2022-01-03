Rebooted ‘Tomb Raider’ trilogy is still free on the Epic Games Store

There’s still time to grab the rebooted Tomb Raider trilogy entirely for free from the Epic Games Store.

Until January 6, it’s possible to grab all three of the rebooted Tomb Raider games from the Epic Games Store, for the grand price of… nothing. These are also the definitive editions of all three games, meaning players get a lot of value for money here.

The deal includes the Game of the Year edition of Tomb Raider (2013), Rise Of The Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow Of The Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Thanks to each of these being the definitive versions, that also means bonus tombs, outfits, weapons, and a lot more.

The first two games were developed by Crystal Dynamics whilst the third was made by Eidos-Montréal.

The games chronicle Lara Croft’s origins showcasing how she turned into the classic heroine we’ve seen in other games. They also offer a much more grounded take on the character, with Croft often a bit more vulnerable.

The three games are available on the Epic Games Store for free until 4PM UK time on January 6. It’s also possible to add them to your account without downloading them, so you can save that much needed hard drive space. It’s well worth picking them up for the future.

Earlier in the year, footage of what the 2013 reboot could have been like was shared online. The footage suggests that the reboot was originally intended to be more of a survival horror game than what it turned out to be in the end.

