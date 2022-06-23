Red Bull suspends Formula 2 driver for racist slur during ‘Warzone’ stream

Red Bull has suspended its Formula 2 racing driver Juri Vips after they said a racist slur during a Call Of Duty: Warzone stream.

Vips said the slur whilst playing Warzone on Twitch with fellow Red Bull driver Liam Lawson, (via PC Gamer), which followed a previous incident where Vips turned down a pink Red Bull cap and called it “gay”. Lawson said at the time “Juri, you can’t say that.”

Red Bull issued a statement on June 21 that read:

“Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.

“As an organisation we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.”

This was followed by a statement on Instagram from Vips yesterday (June 22), where he offered an unreserved apology for the incident:

“This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set. I will cooperate with the investigation fully”. As of publication, the outcome of the investigation is still unknown.

Vips is also a reserve driver for Red Bull’s Formula 1 team, with him making his F1 debut back in May while filling in for Sergio Perez during the Spanish Grand Prix.

