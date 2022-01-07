‘Red Dead Online’ fans accuse Rockstar of “abandoning” game after latest update

Red Dead Online has shared details of its latest update, however the announcement has been met with anger by frustrated fans who feel Rockstar has “abandoned” the game.

Yesterday (January 6) Rockstar shared details on what content fans could expect to see from the game throughout January. While the blog post details reward bonuses on A Land Of Opportunities missions and extra goodies to be earned from various Shootout Series, it does not mention any new content for the game.

Since the blog was posted players have been voicing frustration with Rockstar due to a perceived lack of support for the Western game. One thread on the Red Dead Online subreddit says the updates are “recycled“, while a Twitter trend titled ‘#SaveRedDeadOnline’ has been shared by RockstarIntel, a prominent news site for Red Dead Online.

Advertisement

Right now, ‘#SaveRedDeadOnline‘ is trending on Twitter and filled with messages from Red Dead Online fans who want more substantial updates for the game. One such fan is Ben Turpin, who says “Rockstar made a lot of promises back in 2018 that it would constantly evolve but clearly it ain’t,” adding that Red Dead Online is a “disappointing turnout”.

Is this mean you are going to update new story missions in this year now, Rockstar? pic.twitter.com/tpFMjDZAgc — Help Red Dead Online Alive!小帕 (@WuPachirisu) January 6, 2022

Similarly, the replies to Rockstar’s announcement have been filled with Twitter users drawing comparisons to GTA Online, which they feel is updated with new content much more frequently.

Last month, GTA Online: The Contract was launched, adding new story missions and six new tracks from Dr. Dre. However, GTA Online‘s first update of 2022 looks quite similar to Red Dead Online‘s, as it brings discounts for certain weapons and extra rewards for playing Power Play modes.

In other news, Kantan Games’ Dr. Serkan Toto claims that Mario Kart 9 is in “active development” and says the upcoming title will include a “new twist”.