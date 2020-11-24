‘Red Dead Online’ to be released as standalone game

Rockstar Games has announced that Red Dead Online will soon be available as a standalone game.

Read More: Video games about real world crimes are a step too far

On December 1 players will be able to purchase the online component to Red Dead Redemption 2 without needing the base game. It will be available on PC, along with PlayStation and Xbox systems for an introductory price of $4.99US. On February 15, 2021, the price will rise to $20 (GBP prices TBC).

The install size is said to clock in at 123GB, which takes up a substantial amount of disk space. A Rockstar Games blog post also cites that Red Dead Online “will also include the option to unlock Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode”, suggesting the full single player campaign is also installed and locked out to players who are yet to purchase it.

Advertisement

Check out the announcement tweet below:

Get Red Dead Online as a Standalone Game on December 1st. New players who do not already own Red Dead Redemption 2 can experience everything Red Dead Online has to offer, including access to all future content updates. https://t.co/u09K5UeuAY pic.twitter.com/6Npqn8kNF8 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 24, 2020

In Red Dead Online, players will be able to fill the role of one of five Specialists, such as Bounty Hunters or Traders. A series of story-based cooperative missions are also available for two to four players, as well as competitive Showdown modes.

Outside of missions and competitive multiplayer players can also wind down by partaking in activities such as Poker, or completing daily challenges across the open-world, such as gathering resources or hunting animals.

A new expansion is also planned to release next week as the Bounty Hunter Specialist Role receives an expansion. New criminals will be available to track down and there will be ten new Bounty Hunter ranks to scale. New legendary bounties and a 100 rank Outlaw Pass will also feature.

Advertisement

GTA Online has also been announced to be receiving an update next month, which brings a new heist and for the first time can be played solo.