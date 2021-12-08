‘Red Dead Online’ will spread festive cheer with seasonal update

Red Dead Online will soon add “four weeks of seasonal cheer”, with a range of events and weather changes set to make the Western sandbox more festive.

Starting from next week, Red Dead Online players will notice a lot more wintery content around the game. In a blog posted yesterday (December 7), Rockstar has shed light on what fans can expect from Red Dead Online‘s festive celebrations.

As with past winter events, the cold season will bring heavy snow and plummeting temperatures. This means that players must wrap up warmly from next week, as poor weather in Red Dead Online can pose significant danger to unprepared travellers.

Advertisement

From next week, Christmas decorations will start appearing across the city of Saint Denis, while campsites and moonshine shacks will also receive a festive overhaul. This includes “carols, music, and season’s greetings” from in-game characters Gus, Cripps and Harriet.

From December 14 to January 5, fans will also be able to get the double barrel shotgun, which will have a Krampus skin available.

Later on, seasonal maps for the Call To Arms game mode will arrive from December 21 to January 5.

“A Christmas-themed locomotive may also be seen stopping in the stations at Rhodes and Emerald Ranch amidst the fighting, except it’s not bearing gifts, but rather hauling more gunmen for you to send to their maker,” reads the blog.

There’s also plenty of free goodies, just for logging on. Anyone who grabs a drink at a saloon will be given a free ‘Good to See Ya’ emote, while those who log in between December 14 and December 25 will get 25 Capitale and a free accessory. Furthermore, logging in between December 14 to December 29 will result in freebies that include dynamite, fire arrows, a bounty clearance and a weight loss tonic.

Advertisement

Finally, there’s the usual slew of discounts and XP bonuses on offer – check Rockstar’s blog for more details.

In other news, Activision Blizzard workers will conduct a walkout in solidarity with Raven Software workers who were fired earlier in the month.