‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is headed to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced that it is adding Red Dead Redemption 2 to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service in May.

Read More: Microsoft trademarks and reveals Series X logo

The news was revealed by the company through an Xbox Wire blog post by community manager Megan Spurr. The Xbox Game Pass version of Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on May 7 and will include access to Red Dead Online, the multiplayer component of the game.

However, the new addition will only be accessible on Xbox One, which means gamers who wish to play it on PC will have to purchase the full game instead. Upon launch, Red Dead Redemption 2 will replace Grand Theft Auto V, which has been available through Game Pass for the past five months.

Advertisement

Microsoft recently added the 2016 action-adventure game Yakuza Kiwami, a remake of 2005’s Yakuza, to Xbox Game Pass. Meanwhile, the upcoming beat ’em up Streets of Rage 4 will be available on the service when the game launches on April 30.

Earlier this week, the company revealed the last-ever limited edition of the Xbox One X would be Cyberpunk 2077-themed. It launches in June 2020 and will be bundled with a custom controller and a digital version of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally scheduled to launch on April 16 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia, but was later to September 17. Developer CD PROJEKT RED has since confirmed that the company is “steaming ahead” with the new launch date, despite its newly implemented work-from-home arrangement amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.