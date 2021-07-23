‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ mod lets players finally buy properties

A mod for the PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 now lets players buy properties in-game.

The Buyable Properties mod (thanks, Eurogamer) is only available in single player and intended for use in the epilogue map. If players want Arthur to have some much needed real estate, they’ll need to download Sgt. Joes area lockdown manager too.

The mod allows players to buy not just houses but hotel rooms as well, which can even be customised. The description on the mod page reads: “”Kept you waiting huh” The long awaited properties mod is here!”

“The mod gives player the ability to purchase hotel rooms and various houses and customize them to their hearts content! You can change the interior and the outside of the property. This finally gives the player a way to spend all that money in the epilogue!” the post adds.

There are currently three customisable houses up for grabs, the Ridge View cabin, Shepherds Rise cabin, and Argil Rise, along with a handful of hotel rooms.

To play the mod you need to download both the Script Hook RDR2 mod and the RDR2 ASI Loader 0.2.1 mod as well, so keep that in mind.

The mod was created by Bolmin and Dick Hertz, who ask that any bugged items or furniture be reported to them so the issue can be fixed. The post says house prices are currently “arbitrary”, with an ini file coming in the future that will let players change all the values.

To install the mod, you need to “extract the archive and put Houses.asi and the Houses folder and scripthook [Red Dead Redemption 2] into the game folder”. Bolmin also has a Patreon that has an early version of his newest mod called the ‘Companion System’.

