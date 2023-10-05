‘Red Dead Redemption’ gets 60 FPS mode on PS5

Rockstar Games has updated the PS5 edition of Red Dead Redemption to support 60 frames per second (FPS), following its launch with just 30 FPS in August.

READ MORE: The best PS5 games to play in 2023

On August 17, Rockstar Games re-released its 2010 Western game Red Dead Redemption for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 via backward compatibility. However, it could only run at 30 FPS, drawing criticism for feeling laggy at times.

Yesterday (October 4), a small patch for Red Dead Redemption was released for PlayStation. As detailed in Rockstar’s patch notes, the update added an option for players to enable 60 FPS – though this is only available on PS5 consoles, not PS4.

Advertisement

Aside from a 60 FPS mode, yesterday’s patch was relatively minor, adding an option to switch on subtitles before the game starts along with “general bug fixes and improvements”.

Back in August, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick defended the decision to price Red Dead Redemption‘s port at £39.99 despite it making very few changes to the 13-year-old game.

“That’s just what we believe is the commercially accurate price for it,” said Zelnick. He added that the Undead Nightmare expansion included in the port “was a great standalone game in its own right when it was originally released, so we feel like it’s a great bundle for the first time, and certainly a great value for consumers”.

Meanwhile, Zelnick also said that TV or film adaptations of its games are “probably a relatively small opportunity” for the company.

“We’re not going to bet this company’s future or the value of our intellectual property based on someone else’s execution in another area of the entertainment business,” said Zelnick. He added that going forward, Take-Two will be “very selective” with potential adaptations of its games, which include the likes of Grand Theft Auto and Mafia.

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Diablo 4 is coming to Steam later this month.