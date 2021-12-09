Red Kite Games and Sumo Nottingham are helping with ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Sumo Digital has revealed that two of its studios are involved in creating Warner Bros. Games‘ Hogwarts Legacy.

READ MORE: The 20 best games of 2021

Sharing in a new Twitter post today (December 9), Sumo Digital announced that Red Kite Games and Sumo Nottingham are working on the upcoming Harry Potter spin-off game.

In an additional tweet, the company said: “They’ve been hard at work with the teams at Warner Bros. Games and Avalanche Software on a magical new adventure under the Portkey Games label.”

We are very excited to share the news that two of our studios – @RedKiteGames and Sumo Nottingham – are involved in the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy videogame. pic.twitter.com/tNHHv9HyXe — Sumo Digital (@SumoDigitalLtd) December 9, 2021

Advertisement

Sumo Digital is responsible for developing games such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Hood: Outlaws & Legends, and Crackdown 3.

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Set in the 1800s, players will create their own character, craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become a wizard, all while attending Hogwarts.

“You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic,” the synopsis reads. “Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic.”

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release sometime in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A recent report suggested that the game may release late next year, although Warner Bros. Games hasn’t confirmed.

Advertisement

In other news, following the botched launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year, which saw a plethora of performance and gameplay problems for many players, the polish game developer CD Projekt Red has reportedly entered negotiations to settle the class-action lawsuit filed against it by investors.

“Should a consensus be reached with regard to the conditions of the potential settlement, the parties will file for its approval by the Court,” the regulatory announcement read.