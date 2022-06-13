‘Redfall’ director doesn’t want players comparing the game to ‘Left 4 Dead’

The director of Redfall, Arkane Austin’s upcoming vampire first-person shooter, doesn’t want players to think the game is Left 4 Dead.

In a recent interview with Polygon, director Harvey Smith discussed the latest Redfall trailer which was released during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase last night (June 12).

The new trailer features the main character Layla Ellison and three other characters battling vampires in the closed-off town of Redfall. The co-operative style is quite similar to Left 4 Dead in the way the player will need to take on hostile enemies in specific areas of the map, but Smith doesn’t want people to compare the two.

Advertisement

Smith said: “It should [the trailer], unless I’m mistaken, it should put all the Left 4 Dead comparisons to rest.”

The Redfall trailer also showcased the special abilities of Layla that were featured in the original announcement trailer, as well as three other playable characters Jacob Boyer, Remi De La Rosa, and Devinder Crousley. Lots of gunplay was included as well while other characters showed off their unique abilities and personal gadgets.

Fans were also given a new look at the vampire enemies of Redfall and it looks like they will vary in power and type. The game will also include a fully unlockable skill tree similar to other looter-shooters. Arkane confirmed that the game can be played both solo and in co-op.

Redfall launches in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Plenty more announcements were made during the showcase, with players finally receiving a new Starfield trailer and Overwatch 2‘s official release date. Here’s everything announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase event.