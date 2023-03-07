‘Redfall’ will launch with PC, Xbox and Game Pass crossplay

Bethesda Softworks has announced that upcoming vampire shooter Redfall will “definitely” launch with crossplay available between all versions of the game.

The update was shared via a community Q&A held between developer Arkane and fans, as one user asked whether those playing Redfall through Game Pass would be able to play with their friends who have the game on Steam.

“Yes, you can definitely play with your friends on Steam,” answered the developer. Redfall‘s Twitter account later shared that crossplay would also include Xbox and Epic Games Store versions of the game.

🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.

However, last month it was revealed that for both single-player and multiplayer modes, Redfall will require a persistent internet connection thanks to controversial anti-piracy software Denuvo.

In January, Arkane confirmed that Redfall will be launching for PC and Xbox on May 2. In the same month, the studio’s creative director Ricardo Bare pushed back on claims that Redfall will play like Valve’s wave-shooter series Left 4 Dead.

“Redfall is more like loading into Far Cry,” argued Bare, though he admitted that it was “totally understandable” if players originally connected the game to Left 4 Dead.

“There are four playable characters, you can play together cooperatively, and you’re going against the undead,” he acknowledged. “But, in terms of the way that you play and experience Redfall, it’s not like those [Left 4 Dead] games at all.”

Instead, Bare said that Arkane has created a “big-ass open world” with side-quests, story-driven missions and a home base for players. “Or you can not give a shit about any of that and just head outside; pick a direction, start hauling ass, and run into the living-world stuff that we have going on,” Bare added.

