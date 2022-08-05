‘Redfall’ will make an appearance at QuakeCon 2022

This year’s QuakeCon event will feature more information about the upcoming vampire shooter Redfall.

The event runs from 6PM BST August 18 to 9:30PM BST August 20, with the Redfall block starting at 6:15PM BST on the 18 and lasting for 30 minutes. The description reads: “The team at Arkane Austin takes you inside their upcoming squad-based vampire shooter with new insights, gameplay details and more!”

QuakeCon is an annual event started in 1996, and “offers a wide range of activities, including presentations, tournaments, panels, exhibits, and sneak peeks of Bethesda’s upcoming titles and announcements.” The event is being held entirely digitally this year.

Advertisement

QuakeCon can be watched live at Bethesda’s Twitch channel, and will also feature The Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, Fallout 4, Skyrim, Deathloop, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Quake. However, there’s no indication that Starfield will be making an appearance.

Redfall is slated to release next year for Xbox Series X|S and PC, and so far we’ve only had a couple of trailers for the game, including a CG announcement trailer introducing us to the setting and the vibe of the game, and a trailer showing off a sizeable chunk of in-game footage. Despite this, some key details have been revealed by the developers.

Despite being a co-op-centric title, Arkane Austin has insisted that it will still retain the single-player appeal of its other titles. Creative director Harvey Smith explained in a post on the Bethesda website that, “A huge emphasis for Redfall has been the solo experience, in keeping with Arkane’s passions.”

He continued: “Redfall is an open world game, but it can be soloed with any of the heroes. The pace becomes more exploratory; you can use recon and stealth to gather info on encounters and avoid enemies or get the drop on them.”

Advertisement

In other news, Square Enix is looking to sell off its stakes in Western studios.