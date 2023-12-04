Remedy confirms new Game Plus mode for ‘Alan Wake 2’

Remedy Entertainment has seemingly confirmed a new Game Plus mode for Alan Wake 2, via a not-so-subtle teaser on social media.

Over the weekend, Remedy shared an image of Alan Wake exploring an abandoned building with his torch illuminating a message that reads “New Game +”. The image came alongside a message that said “new month, new game… plus?,” leading fans to assume the update will be released by the end of 2023.

Alan Wake 2 was released at the end of October as a sequel to 2010’s original. The survival horror game focused on celebrated horror novelist Alan Wake trying to escape an alternate dimension by writing a book involving FBI special agent Saga Anderson.

Remedy hasn’t shared any further clues about what the new Game Plus mode would feature, but fellow horror title Dead Space Remake’s new Game Plus update introduced a more challenging version of the main storyline alongside a secret ending and several new weapons and enemies.

In a five star review, NME wrote: “Alan Wake 2 isn’t just the best horror game we’ve seen in years – it’s one of the best games, period. Though its emphasis on exploration may progress a little too slowly for some, its unsettling presentation and jaw-dropping graphics make it one of the most ambitious titles we’ve seen to date. Don’t miss it.”

Last month, Remedy confirmed it would be completely rebooting its multiplayer project, with plans to take the project in an entirely different direction.

Project Vanguard was first announced in December of 2021, and Remedy was reportedly hoping to get a ‘proof-of-concept’ finished by the end of this year. However, “due to uncertainties in creating a successful game to the rapidly changing free-to-play market and associated risks, the parties have discussed a new direction for the game project,” confirmed a statement from the developers.

In other news, fans are outraged after PlayStation confirmed a number of titles would be removed from digital libraries, even if users had paid for them outright.