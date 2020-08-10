Remedy Connected Universe will crossover the developer’s games

Remedy Entertainment has announced it will be crossing over its properties to create one connected universe of titles.

This news comes after the developer announced the release date for Control‘s final expansion, AWE (Altered World Event), which will see the game crossover with cult-classic title Alan Wake.

In a recently released blog post from the developer, it shared more details about the upcoming downloadable content and plans for a new game in a newly announced Remedy Connected Universe.

“For over 10 years, we’ve (Remedy Entertainment) had a crazy dream. The idea that the tales told in some of our games would be connected to each other, a connected world of stories and events with shared characters and lore,” Remedy Entertainment’s creative director Sam Lake said in the post.

“Each game is a stand-alone experience, but each game is also a doorway into a larger universe with exciting opportunities for crossover events.”

“I’m absolutely thrilled to tell you that now, the time has come to take the first concrete step on this road, establishing Remedy Connected Universe,” Lake continued, before explaining that AWE will be the first steps to make the vision a reality.

“What took place in 2010 in Alan Wake is one of the cases that the Federal Bureau of Control has been investigating. The AWE expansion is the first official Remedy Connected Universe crossover event, bringing more Alan Wake lore into Control.”

Lake ended the post by revealing that the company is working on a new title that will fully embrace the company’s ambitions to create one connected universe.

Additionally, on August 13 the developer will be premiering the first 15 minutes of gameplay from AWE, ahead of its release later this month.

Remedy Entertainment have worked on various other titles, including Max Payne 1 & 2, and Quantum Break. However, it’s unclear if there are any plans to include any of the developer’s other titles into the mix.