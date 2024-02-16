Remedy plans to “expand” ‘Alan Wake’ franchise

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed plans to “expand and grow” the Alan Wake franchise following the success of Alan Wake 2.

The long-awaited sequel to the 2010 original was finally released in October last year to critical acclaim. Alan Wake 2 was named NME’s Game Of 2023 and picked up two awards at The Game Awards including Best Narrative.

Now Remedy has confirmed the game is the studio’s fastest selling title, with over 1.3million units sold [via VGC].

Advertisement

“We are happy with the start of the sales,” explained Remedy’s CEO Tero Virtala. “The price point has also remained at a high level, and the game has already recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses.”

“We will continue to develop the game to serve existing fans and attract new players and expect the game to continue selling well,” he added. Looking to the future, Virtala said: “We now have two established franchises: Control and Alan Wake, which are linked through the Remedy Connected Universe. Growing and expanding these franchises will be a key part of our future.”

Alan Wake 2 received a New Game + mode in December and Remedy are currently developing two paid expansions. Night Springs is due for release later this year with The Lakehouse following afterwards. The latter will see players “explore the Lakehouse and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again.”

In a five star review, NME wrote: “Alan Wake 2 isn’t just the best horror game we’ve seen in years – it’s one of the best games, period. Though its emphasis on exploration may progress a little too slowly for some, its unsettling presentation and jaw-dropping graphics make it one of the most ambitious titles we’ve seen to date. Don’t miss it.”

In 2022, Remedy confirmed it was working on a sequel to Control.

Advertisement

In other news, Palworld community manager Bucky says Pocketpair aren’t worried about Palworld’s falling player count.