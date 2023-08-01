‘Remnant 2’ has a class that can only be found through datamining

Gunfire Games‘ Remnant 2 has revealed a new character class that was designed specifically for dataminers to discover for the community.

Per Forbes, Remnant 2 principal designer Ben Cureton said that there was no way that the developer could discourage datamining of its Soulslike shooter. Moreover, this genre of game does see a lot of players sift through code and try ridiculous things in the game’s world to determine if there are any hidden secrets.

To unlock the Archon in #Remnant2, one must penetrate the code itself. We knew we couldn't stop datamining, so we leaned into it and created an entire Archetype that could be shared with the community once revealed by those with the ability to see between worlds. pic.twitter.com/EOAqmAoX4r — Ben Cureton (a.k.a. tragic) (@verytragic) July 28, 2023

“We knew we couldn’t stop datamining, so we leaned into it and created an entire Archetype that could be shared with the community once revealed by those with the ability to see between worlds,” he said.

There were 10 classes in Remnant 2 that determine the builds that the player is able to use, however, the recently revealed Archon is a support and utility-focused character class. In order to unlock it, players must possess the following requirements:

The Invader archetype at level 5 with the Worm Hole skill activated

The Explorer archetype at level 10 with Fortune Hunter skill activated

Amulet: Leto’s Amulet

Amber Moonstone

Ring: Anastasija’s Inspiration

Ring: Zania’s Malice

Ring: Black Cat Band

Armor: Realmwalker Armor

Long Gun: Ford’s Scattergun

Handgun: Cube Gun

Melee Weapon: Labyrinth Staff

Relic: Void Heart

Afterwards, while wearing the above items, the Remnant 2 player is able to open the corrupted door in the Labyrinth. They will then venture into The Backrooms and find the Strange Box, which will allow them to play as an Archon.

The choice to hide this character class in this manner has been praised immensely by fans and other game designers. “It reminds me of the way older Easter eggs would be teased in gaming mags for the community to find,” said Collin MacGregor, associate world designer on Bungie’s Marathon, in a post to X.

In other gaming news, fans are unsurprised that the Tekken 8 closed network test was cracked by PC players. In response, Bandai Namco has threatened possible pre-release bans.