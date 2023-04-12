‘Renfield’ gets ‘Vampire Survivors’-style game adaptation

Mega Cat Studios has revealed Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood – a top-down game adaptation of Universal’s upcoming Nicholas Cage-led film Renfield.

A single-player rogue-like game, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood is “inspired by the Universal Pictures film” and will task players with finding victims for Renfield’s employer, Dracula.

Like 2022’s breakout indie hit Vampire Survivors, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood will feature the “simplicity of one-touch gameplay” — meaning players will only need to move their character, who will attack automatically.

Set in New Orleans, the game will follow Dracula’s servant as he levels up by killing enemies, gaining new abilities, attacks and perks as each playthrough continues.

“With unique stages, dozens of enemies, diabolical bosses and enough weapons for a bug-powered bloody rampage, Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood shows you the ups and downs of being the lackey/employee of the most demanding boss in history – Dracula,” reads the game’s Steam page.

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood launched in Early Access today (April 12), and developer Mega Cat Studios has estimated the game will take three to six months to work toward a full launch.

Meanwhile, Universal’s Renfield will arrive in cinemas this Friday (April 14). The film will follow Dracula’s manservant as he attempts to stand up to his undead employer, who is played by Nicolas Cage.

Last month, director Chris McKay revealed that Nicolas Cage stayed in character while filming Renfield.

“Whatever scene we did, he would still be 100% living in that attitude after we stopped shooting,” shared McKay. “So if he’s a little frosty in the scene he’s going to have a little bit of that between takes, but still up for whatever we were doing.”