Reports suggest that ‘Modern Warfare 2’ could feature a morality system

Reports suggest that Infinity Ward‘s Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might include a morality system and gore.

The information on the potential 2019 Modern Warfare reboot follow-up has been shared by Twitter user RalphsValve and verified by VGC reports. The game’s campaign will apparently feature a new moral system that will be similar in design to Red Dead Redemption 2’s honour system. It will be influenced by player decisions and will have a significant impact on the campaign.

Modern Warfare 2’s campaign will also be gritty and unrelenting with inspiration from films such as Sicario, Traffic, and No County For Old Men. This lines up with previous reports that have suggested the campaign will focus on a battle against Columbian drug cartels.

The reports suggest that a new gore system will emphasise the gritty setting. Enemies will apparently be able to lose limbs during battle, and if they are wounded, they will attempt to put pressure on the wounds to stop the bleeding. It is unclear if units damaged this way will be able to re-enter the fight or if they will limp off to die similar to Red Dead Redemption 2’s AI.

The reports also suggest that player characters will be affected by high-intensity moments. An example is given of a patrol vehicle ambush. In the firefight, the player character will be visibly shaken and will struggle to reload magazines.

Weapon malfunctions could be coming to the Modern Warfare 2 campaign as well, according to the report. Issues such as failure to extract will be simulated, and apparently lost rounds due to jams can be recovered. However, the prevalence of this feature is yet to be confirmed.

