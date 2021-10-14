ResetEra purchased by MOBA Network for £3.3million

ResetEra – the hugely popular gaming forum with over 45million posts and 55,000 members – has been acquired by MOBA Network for around £3.3million ($4.55million).

The announcement was made today (October 14), with the press release saying that the forum has “great growth potential”. Founded in 2017, ResetEra will be paid for with an initial £2.58million ($3.55million) payment, and a following £728,000 ($1million) by December 31 this year.

“ResetEra.com’s revenue is generated through ads and member subscriptions. M.O.B.A. Network sees significant opportunities to increase advertising revenue through a higher share of direct sales, implementation of new ad formats, and a long-term product development strategy. M.O.B.A. Network, therefore, estimates that ResetEra.com can grow sales significantly in 2022,” reads the release.

The move comes as a way for MOBA Network – a company that owns several online esports and gaming communities – to expand its “position in the gaming industry,” also citing that ResetEra covers broad discussion in console, PC, and mobile gaming.

“We are very excited and proud to welcome ResetEra.com – one of the world’s largest gaming forum and community brands – to our growing number of brands,” said Björn Mannerqvist, CEO of M.O.B.A. Network. “ResetEra.com has great growth potential, and we see significant opportunities to develop ResetEra.com, continue to grow traffic flows, improve the sales development and extract synergies within the M.O.B.A. Group.”

“ResetEra.com is another step in our strategy to grow through acquisitions and create more relevant communities with attractive, growing target groups that many companies want to expose themselves to,” added Mannerqvist.

