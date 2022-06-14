‘Resident Evil’ 2, 3 and 7 are now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Capcom has released the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7.

During Capcom’s showcase last night (June 13), the publisher shared plenty of updates for Resident Evil fans and finally announced that the three modern titles are now available on current-gen consoles.

All three titles support 4K resolution and ray tracing, high frame rates, and 3D audio for an enhanced gameplay experience.

Players can now purchase the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the games now on their respective stores. However, existing owners of the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be able to upgrade their version at no extra cost if they own current-gen consoles. Save data will also carry over to new platforms.

The Steam versions have also received a small update, with the patch offering ray tracing support as well. It looks like the system requirements have also changed for the PC players,

Elsewhere in the showcase, Capcom also announced Resident Evil Village is getting a series of major updates this year. Players can expect new, post-story downloadable content (DLC), an optional third-person mode, and more playable characters in Mercenaries mode.

The Winters Expansion launches on October 28 and will include all three updates. Shadow Of Rose, the story DLC, will feature Ethan’s daughter Rose and will take place 16 years after the events of the main game. In this DLC, Rose will travel back to the Village in an attempt to get rid of her supernatural powers.

In other news, Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are all coming to PS5 and Steam. All three games were confirmed for Xbox, PC and Xbox Game Pass during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. Atlus later confirmed the additional platforms.