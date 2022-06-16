‘Resident Evil 2’ restores older version due to ray tracing patch breaking mods

Capcom has re-activated an older version of Resident Evil 2 for PC, after this week’s ray-tracing update broke mods and caused performance issues for players.

Earlier in the week, Capcom released a surprise update for the remake of Resident Evil 2, which brought the title to Xbox Series X|S and PS5. For PC versions, the update added ray tracing, 4K resolution, and enhanced audio.

However, the update was not optional and caused major issues for PC fans, mostly because it removed DirectX 11 support and implemented mandatory DirectX 12 functionality. A quick look at Resident Evil 2‘s recent negative reviews shows a host of players struggling with performance issues due to the update.

Advertisement

Besides causing problems with performance, the switch to DirectX 12 also broke all existing mods for Resident Evil 2 as they were developed to run on DirectX 11.

Due to overwhelming response from the Steam community, we've reactivated the previous version that does not include ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio. Click here for further details –>https://t.co/UEh0eX8MEd — Capcom Dev 1 (@dev1_official) June 16, 2022

Today (June 16), Capcom has addressed these problems by restoring the DirectX 11 version of Resident Evil 2 on Steam.

“Due to overwhelming community response, we’ve reactivated the previous version that does not include ray tracing and enhanced 3D audio,” shared the studio via a Steam blog, and added that “both enhanced and previous versions will be made available going forward”.

To restore Resident Evil 2 to DirectX 11, players should right click the game in their Steam library and click Properties. From there, click Betas and then select the “dx11_non-rt” option in the drop-down menu.

Advertisement

Once that’s done, Steam will update Resident Evil 2 back to the DirectX 11 version – though Capcom notes that “some of the in-game option settings will be reset as a result of the rollback process”.

In other Resident Evil news, Resident Evil Village is getting a major expansion that will include a continuation to the story, third-person mode, and more content for Mercenaries mode.

Elsewhere, Striking Distance Studios has revealed that it would “love” for The Callisto Protocol to be “the start of a franchise”.