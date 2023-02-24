‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ shares new trailer, confirms post-launch DLC

Capcom has shared a third trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake and confirmed post-launch downloadable content (DLC).

Shared as part of yesterday’s PlayStation State Of Play presentation (February 23), the new trailer sees Leon fighting for survival.

“For those of you who played the original game, you might recognise some of the scenes,” promotion producer Edvin Edsö told Sony. “Drama! Action! New gameplay! Let us know what secrets you found hidden within the new footage.”

Advertisement

Alongside the “glimpse at the confrontation between Leon and Krauser,” the new trailer also confirms the return of The Mercenaries game mode. The mini-game has appeared in numerous Resident Evil titles and while the gameplay and objective differ across the series, the main goal is to kill as many enemies as possible to rack up an impressive high score.

“The popular extra game mode that appears throughout the Resident Evil series will also appear,” confirmed Edsö. “The team is hard at work on The Mercenaries, which will be available as free post-launch DLC.”

Capcom has also confirmed a demo version of Resident Evil 4 Remake will be available for PlayStation users in “the near future”.

Earlier this week, Capcom confirmed Resident Evil 4 Remake will receive a free VR update to make the horror game compatible with the recently-released PSVR2.

Advertisement

However, since development has just begun, it probably won’t be ready for next month’s launch. The Resident Evil 4 Remake is due for release March 24 via PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Last year, Capcom confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be around the same length as the original game, making it twice as long as Resident Evil 2 Remake and 2020’s Resident Evil 3 Remake.

In NME’s preview of the horror remake, Jake Tucker said, “If Capcom can manage to keep the entire game feeling as good as the chunk that I’ve played, the question isn’t ‘why did they remake this game’ but rather ‘why didn’t they make this game sooner,’ because it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

In other news, Mortal Kombat 12 may be released this year, according to the CEO of Warner Bros Discovery.