‘Resident Evil 4 Remake’ will release VR mode as free download

Capcom has confirmed its Resident Evil 4 Remake will include a VR gameplay mode that will arrive via a free download.

However, it probably won’t be ready for launch.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake is due for release March 24 via PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Capcom has now confirmed that the PlayStation 5 version of the game will have a VR gameplay mode to use alongside the brand new PSVR2 headset, but it probably won’t be ready for next month.

Earlier today (February 22) the official Japanese Biohazard Twitter account announced that the “VR mode of Resident Evil 4 Remake has started development. Stay tuned for more details.”

It then added: “VR mode of Resident Evil 4 Remake will be distributed as free DLC for PlayStation 5 / PlayStation VR2.”

It comes as Capcom today releases its VR expansion to Resident Evil Village. The free download is available to any players who already own the game, while a free demo is available to download for PSVR2 owners who don’t yet own a copy of Village.

Last year, Capcom confirmed that the Resident Evil 4 Remake will be around the same length as the original game, making it twice as long as Resident Evil 2 Remake and 2020’s Resident Evil 3 Remake.

In NME’s preview of the horror remake, Jake Tucker said, “If Capcom can manage to keep the entire game feeling as good as the chunk that I’ve played, the question isn’t ‘why did they remake this game’ but rather ‘why didn’t they make this game sooner,’ because it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

In other news, The Ministry Of Digital Transformation Of Ukraine has called for the ban of first-person shooter Atomic Heart, alleging that its profits may be used to “wage war” against Ukraine.