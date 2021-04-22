‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ lands 2021 release window for Oculus Quest 2

Despite only being announced last week, the VR port of Resident Evil 4 has been confirmed for a 2021 release window.

Oculus Studios and Armature Studio revealed the news during the debut edition of the Oculus Gaming Showcase on Wednesday night, April 21. While a firm release date has not been announced, the studios have confirmed that the game will release later this year for the Oculus Quest 2.

Check out the clip below.

Advertisement

Oculus Studios executive producer Ruth Bram also shared more about the changes between the original game from 2005 and the upcoming VR port, which will be a full remaster.

“My colleagues at Oculus Studios are working closely with Armature and Capcom to rework the entire game for VR,” said Bram. “Every corner of the world is being enhanced and remastered to feel fresh and exciting to OGs and to new fans alike, by ratcheting up the suspense as only VR can.”

Another key design change will see the player’s viewpoint change from a third-person view to a first-person perspective. Players will be able to pick up and interact with objects such as ammo, keys and more.

Players will also be able to equip different weapons in each hand and switch between other weapons in their inventory by grabbing them from their belts.

Advertisement

In other Resident Evil news, the resolutions and frame rates that can be expected for Resident Evil Village on consoles has been announced. The game will run on PS5 and Xbox Series X at native 4K HDR in 60FPS, while it runs on Xbox Series S at 1440p at 45FPS.

Resident Evil Village is scheduled for a May 7 release.