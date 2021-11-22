‘Resident Evil 4 VR’ Mercenaries mode will release for free next year

The trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR’s The Mercenaries mode has leaked, confirming it will release for free next year.

Over the weekend (November 20), the trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR The Mercenaries was reportedly uploaded to the Oculus YouTube channel ahead of its scheduled release time but was set to private before more eyes could see it.

However, thanks to Biohazard Declassified, the trailer was quickly recovered and posted to YouTube, showing new gameplay as well as confirming The Mercenaries mode will be arriving in 2022 as a “free update” on the Meta Quest 2 (thanks, PC Gamer).

Advertisement

You can check out the trailer below:

Mercenaries is a popular mode in the Resident Evil franchise, having made an appearance multiple times throughout the series, after debuting in the original Resident Evil 4 as an unlockable feature once players finished the main campaign.

The mode wasn’t included in Resident Evil 7 or the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 but did make a return in Village. RE4VR players will also get to experience it via the newly named Meta Quest 2 – formerly Oculus Quest 2.

Capcom has yet to officially announce when exactly The Mercenaries mode will launch, only that it’s scheduled for a 2022 release.

Following the release of Resident Evil 4 VR, fans noticed some of the game’s content was different to the original. According to a Meta [previously Facebook] spokesperson, they said that the remaster, “includes select changes to in-game dialogue and animations that we believe will update Resident Evil 4 for a modern audience.”

Advertisement

Some scenes that were removed include where Leon flirts with his female colleague Hunnigan over radio communications, and a line from Luis referring to Ashley’s “ballistics”. However, if the player tries to move the camera to look up Ashley’s skirt, she reacts and says, “You pervert!”

Elsewhere, Star Wars Battlefront II‘s creative director had “kickass ideas” for a third game.