Capcom has announced today (October 8) that Resident Evil 7 has sold 10million copies worldwide since launching in 2017.

A sequel to the long-running series but also a soft reboot that returned to its survival horror roots, Resident Evil 7 underwent a shift in perspective so that the game was experienced in a first-person perspective.

This also allowed the game to be the first Resident Evil title completely playable in VR, as players immersed themselves in the role of Ethan Winters, who travels to an abandoned plantation in Louisiana in search of his wife Mia.

Advertisement

The game released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, while it later came to Nintendo Switch via the cloud, although the latter was limited to Japan.

In its announcement, Capcom said that growth of digital download sales in recent years has led to the publisher working on strategic pricing through seasonal and event-driven discounts to expand the game’s demand to more players. PS5 owners with a PlayStation Plus subscription are also able to play the game for free.

A direct sequel to Resident Evil 7 also followed with Resident Evil Village this year, which continued in the new first person perspective and again put players in the shoes of Ethan in a European setting that also harked back to the action and campy elements of Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil fans have more to look forward to this year as Resident Evil 4 VR is releasing exclusively on Oculus Quest 2 on October 21. The full VR remake supports both full-motion movements and teleportation travel, while weapons and items can also be drawn directly from the player’s virtual body rather than going into a menu.

Advertisement

The first trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome To Racoon City also dropped yesterday (October 7). The film takes a more direct adaptation from the games than the existing film series, which also appears to put Claire Redfield (played by Kaya Scodelario) as the main character.